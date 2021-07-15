Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro, who was stabbed in 2018, may need emergency surgery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will travel to Sao Paulo to undergo tests for an obstructed intestine, and could receive emergency surgery, the president's office said on Wednesday, in his latest health complication from a 2018 stabbing.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 00:55 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro, who was stabbed in 2018, may need emergency surgery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will travel to Sao Paulo to undergo tests for an obstructed intestine, and could receive emergency surgery, the president's office said on Wednesday, in his latest health complication from a 2018 stabbing. Bolsonaro, 66, went to the military hospital in Brasilia early on Wednesday, with the president's office initially saying it was to undergo tests for chronic hiccups.

But later on Wednesday, the president's office said Antônio Luiz Macedo, the surgeon who operated on Bolsonaro in 2018, had decided the president should go to Sao Paulo for additional tests to investigate the obstructed intestine, and possible emergency surgery. Bolsonaro nearly died after being stabbed in the gut on the campaign trail in 2018, resulting in multiple follow-up surgeries.

On Twitter after the news of his transfer to Sao Paulo, Bolsonaro said he was confronting "one more challenge" and thanked people for their prayers. Recently, Bolsonaro had appeared unwell. In a national address on social media last Thursday, Bolsonaro struggled to express himself at one point, and said he had been suffering from hiccups for a week. In other appearances over the past few months, he has also had a stubborn cough.

Bolsonaro's health has been an issue during his presidency. He caught COVID-19 in July last year, but recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
Amazon Alexa coming to third-party TVs powered by LG webOS

Amazon Alexa coming to third-party TVs powered by LG webOS

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021