Left Menu

PM Modi lands in Varanasi, received by UP Guv, CM

anandibenpatel, CM Shri myogiadityanath and other dignitaries as well as officials. During the visit, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore.The prime minister will inaugurate public projects and works, including a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on River Ganga and three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-07-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 11:35 IST
PM Modi lands in Varanasi, received by UP Guv, CM
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Thursday.

At the airport, he was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national vice-president and party's UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, and other dignitaries as well as officials.

In a tweet on Thursday, the PMO said, ''The prime minister landed in Varanasi a short while ago. He was received at the airport by UP Governor Smt. @anandibenpatel, CM Shri @myogiadityanath and other dignitaries as well as officials.'' During the visit, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore.

The prime minister will inaugurate public projects and works, including a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on River Ganga and three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway. Projects worth around Rs 744 crore will be inaugurated. He will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs 839 crore. These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyanv.

He will inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre, Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance. Thereafter, he will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU. He will also meet with officials and medical professionals to review Covid preparedness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021