PM inaugurates International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash.

The centre was constructed with Japanese assistance. The prime minister is on a one-day visit to his parliamentary constituency and he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore at the IIT-BHU ground. PTI NAV AAR AAR

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)