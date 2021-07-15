PM inaugurates International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash
PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 15-07-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 14:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash.
The centre was constructed with Japanese assistance. The prime minister is on a one-day visit to his parliamentary constituency and he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore at the IIT-BHU ground. PTI NAV AAR AAR
