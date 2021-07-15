Maha: Ex-Cong MLA dies on his birthday

Former Congress legislator in Maharashtra Madhukar Shankar Thakur died in Alibaug town in Raigad district early this morning due to a prolonged illness, sources in his family said. He was 74. In a coincidence, Thakur died on his birthday, they said. Thakur had represented the Alibaug constituency between 2004 and 2009. His final rites were performed at Saterje village, his native place near Alibaug town.

