Lebanon's Hariri did not discuss standing down on Egypt trip -Al Jadeed interview

Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday he did not discuss giving up on cabinet formation during his trip to Cairo on Wednesday. "I have paid prices because I talk with Hezbollah," he said in an interview with local television Al Jadeed.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-07-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 00:38 IST
Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday he did not discuss giving up on cabinet formation during his trip to Cairo on Wednesday. Saudi-owned Al Hadath television had cited their sources as stating that Hariri was asked not to step down during a visit where he met Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Hariri also said he believes in Sunni and Shi'ite dialogue not conflict, adding that he had paid a price for engaging Iran-backed Hezbollah before. "I have paid prices because I talk with Hezbollah," he said in an interview with local television Al Jadeed. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

