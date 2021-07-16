Left Menu

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Sonia Gandhi ahead of likely Punjab Cong revamp

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 12:09 IST
Amid continued infighting in the Punjab Congress, former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met party chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence here.

The meeting comes ahead of the party's Punjab unit revamp and amid reports that Sidhu may get a key role in the organisation.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat also attended the meeting with Sidhu, sources said.

According to sources, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has expressed his resentment over Sidhu being given a key role. AICC general secretary Rawat had, however, denied such reports.

Rawat had maintained that the central leadership was working out a peace formula where both Singh and Sidhu could work together to help the party win in the Punjab Assembly polls next year.

Both the leaders are at loggerheads with each other and have made public statements against each other.

Notably, both Singh and Sidhu have held parallel meetings in Chandigarh with their loyalists.

While the chief minister has met some party MPs, MLAs and ministers, Sidhu is learnt to have met Punjab ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa and Tript Rajinder Bajwa, and some MLAs close to him at Randhawa's residence.

