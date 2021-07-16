Sisodia condoles death of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday condoled the death of Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan, saying his demise is a ''big loss to journalism''.

Sisddiqui was killed in Afghanistan while covering the fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban.

''Shocked and deeply saddened by the news of @dansiddiqui's demise. A brave & heroic Photo Journalist who died on line of duty while covering clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, Afghanistan. A big loss to journalism,'' Sisodia tweeted.

The Indian journalist was covering the situation in Kandahar.

