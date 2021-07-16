Sisodia condoles death of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday condoled the death of Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan, saying his demise is a big loss to journalism.Sisddiqui was killed in Afghanistan while covering the fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban.Shocked and deeply saddened by the news of dansiddiquis demise. A big loss to journalism, Sisodia tweeted.The Indian journalist was covering the situation in Kandahar.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday condoled the death of Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan, saying his demise is a ''big loss to journalism''.
Sisddiqui was killed in Afghanistan while covering the fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban.
''Shocked and deeply saddened by the news of @dansiddiqui's demise. A brave & heroic Photo Journalist who died on line of duty while covering clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, Afghanistan. A big loss to journalism,'' Sisodia tweeted.
The Indian journalist was covering the situation in Kandahar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Taliban ban women from leaving home alone, force men to grow beards in captured Afghan districts
Afghanistan: Taliban captured 700 military vehicles as fighting intensifies
India describes as false reports about Jaishankar's meeting with Taliban leaders
Taliban take districts in NE Afghanistan from fleeing troops
Insurgent groups against Pakistan, China step up attacks amid Taliban offensive in Afghanistan: Report