Sisodia condoles death of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 15:35 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday condoled the death of Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan, saying his demise is a ''big loss to journalism''.

Sisddiqui was killed in Afghanistan while covering the fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban.

''Shocked and deeply saddened by the news of @dansiddiqui's demise. A brave & heroic Photo Journalist who died on line of duty while covering clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, Afghanistan. A big loss to journalism,'' Sisodia tweeted.

The Indian journalist was covering the situation in Kandahar.

