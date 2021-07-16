Brazil's Bolsonaro says will be "back in action soon"
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:18 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday via Twitter that he will be "back in action soon, God willing" after being hospitalized earlier this week with an obstructed intestine related to a stabbing in 2018.
Alongside the post, Bolsonaro shared a picture of himself walking along a hospital corridor while attached to medical drips.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Bolsonaro
- Brazilian
Advertisement