Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro says will be "back in action soon"

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:18 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro says will be "back in action soon"
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday via Twitter that he will be "back in action soon, God willing" after being hospitalized earlier this week with an obstructed intestine related to a stabbing in 2018.

Alongside the post, Bolsonaro shared a picture of himself walking along a hospital corridor while attached to medical drips.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021