New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL29 PRIYANKA-UP-PM PM's 'certificate' cannot hide Yogi govt's cruelty, negligence during Covid 2nd wave: Priyanka New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the Covid crisis, saying his ''certificate'' cannot hide the truth of the Yogi Adityanath dispensation's ''cruelty, negligence and mismanagement'' during the second wave of the coronavirus.

DEL81 UP-PRIYANKA-2NDLD VISIT Adityanath govt destroying democracy: Priyanka Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here on Friday said Yogi Adityanath government is destroying democracy in Uttar Pradesh and questioned the appreciation ''certificate'' given by PM Narendra Modi to him on fighting Covid.

DES5 UP-BJP-NADDA Adityanath govt turned UP into one of 'leading states' in country, claims Nadda Lucknow: Crediting the Yogi Adityanath government with turning Uttar Pradesh into one of the “leading states” in the country, BJP national president J P Nadda on Friday exhorted party leaders and workers to ensure that welfare schemes and programme reach people.

DES49 UP-KANWAR-YATRA Talking to 'kanwar sanghs' to reach right decision: UP govt on annual yatra Lucknow: Hours after a nudge from the Supreme Court, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said it is talking with ''kanwar sanghs'' to take a “right decision” on the annual yatra and reminded that the organisations “themselves” decided to cancel it last year.

DES25 UKD-KANWAR Borders of U'khand to be sealed for Kanwariyas from July 24 Dehradun: The borders of Uttarakhand will be sealed for Kanwariyas from July 24.

DEL34 SIDHU-LD SONIA Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Sonia Gandhi ahead of Punjab Cong revamp New Delhi: Amid continued infighting in the Punjab Congress, former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met party chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence here.

DEL15 PB-TEWARI Amid reports of Sidhu being made Punjab Cong chief, Manish Tewari gives composition of population Chandigarh: Amid reports that Navjot Singh Sidhu, a Jat Sikh, is likely to be appointed as Punjab Congress chief, senior party leader Manish Tewari on Friday gave details of the composition of the state's population, appearing to bat for a Hindu face for the post.

DES31 PB-FARMERS-MANN Back agitating farmers, force Centre to repeal farm law: Bhagwant Mann to MPs Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Friday wrote an open letter to the MPs of all political parties, urging them to back farmers and force the Centre to repeal its contentious farm laws.

DEL85 RJ-LD CHIDAMBARAM Covid pandemic exposed chinks in political system: Chidambaram Jaipur: Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Friday said the coronavirus pandemic has exposed gaping loopholes in the political system, charging that in a corroded diminished democracy, rulers find diverse ways to evade responsibility.

DES13 HR-SCHOOLS-REOPEN Schools in Haryana reopen for Classes 9 to 12 Chandigarh: Schools in Haryana reopened after almost three months only for Classes 9 to 12 on Friday amid strict COVID-19 protocols, with many students saying online education, although necessitated by the pandemic, is not a substitute to classroom teaching.

DES38 HR-VIRUS-CASES Covid: Haryana records 8 more deaths, 46 new cases Chandigarh: Haryana reported eight COVID-19-related fatalities on Friday, taking the death toll to 9,586, while 46 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,69,463.

DES42 HP-VIRUS CASES Himachal records 126 fresh coronavirus cases, 2 deaths Shimla: Himachal Pradesh reported 126 new Covid cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections and fatalities to 2,04,224 and 3,488 respectively, officials said on Friday.

