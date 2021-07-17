Left Menu

AAP MLA Atishi alleges Delhi BJP chief tweeting 'fake news', files police complaint

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2021 00:00 IST
AAP MLA Atishi on Friday said she has lodged a police complaint against Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta for tweeting a video of rainwater gushing into a bus and ''falsely'' claiming that it happened in the national capital.

Along with the tweet, Gupta had written, ''DTC bus floating in a world-class swimming pool built by Kejriwal government in Delhi.'' Atishi claimed that the video is of an incident in Jaipur.

''This is an attempt to spread fake news which is a crime and I have registered a police complaint against Adesh Gupta in Govindpuri police station,'' she said.

A senior police officer said, ''We have received the complaint at Govindpuri police station. The matter is being looked into. No FIR has been registered so far.'' PTI UZM AMP NSD NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

