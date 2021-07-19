Left Menu

Goa: President, PM condole death of spiritual leader Vidyadhiraja Teerth Swami

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the death of spiritual guru Vidyadhiraja Teerth Swami in South Goa.He died on Monday morning in his mutt in Partagal village in Canacona taluka.The end of the earthly journey of His Holiness Vidyadhiraja Teerth Swamiji leaves a void for his countless followers and beneficiaries of his philanthropic contributions.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-07-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 23:03 IST
Goa: President, PM condole death of spiritual leader Vidyadhiraja Teerth Swami
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the death of spiritual guru Vidyadhiraja Teerth Swami in South Goa.

He died on Monday morning in his mutt in Partagal village in Canacona taluka.

''The end of the earthly journey of His Holiness Vidyadhiraja Teerth Swamiji leaves a void for his countless followers and beneficiaries of his philanthropic contributions. His spiritual messages and initiatives for health and education will continue to benefit generations,” Kovind tweeted.

“Saddened by the demise of H.H. Shrimad Vidyadhiraj Teerth Sripad Vader Swamiji of the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math. He will be remembered for his extensive service to society, particularly in healthcare. Condolences to his countless followers. Om Shanti,'' the prime minister said in a tweet.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai called the departed spiritual leader a scholar, a sage, a companion of the needy and above all a deeply religious person and a true humanist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

 United States
2
Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

 Ethiopia
3
Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

 New Zealand
4
Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortality: Study

Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortalit...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021