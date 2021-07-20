New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL71 UP-LD ADITYANATH-OPPOSITION Adityanath slams Opposition for stalling Parliament proceedings over Pegasus snooping row Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lashed out at the opposition parties for creating a ''negative'' atmosphere in the country and stalling the Parliament proceedings over the Pegasus snooping controversy and demanded that they apologise.

DEL68 UP-POPULATION-BILL-SUGGESTIONS Over 8,000 suggestions from across India for UP's proposed population control bill Noida: The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission has received over 8,000 suggestions from across the country, including southern states and Jammu and Kashmir, over a proposed draft bill for population control, officials said on Tuesday.

DES6 UP-AKHILESH-PEGASUS Pegasus snooping row: Akhilesh Yadav terms it gross violation of privacy Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the Centre over the Pegasus snooping controversy, saying listening to personal conversations of people is a gross violation of the right to privacy.

DES8 UP-PEGASUS-MAYAWATI Need for impartial inquiry to fix responsibility: Mayawati on Pegasus snooping incident Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday termed the Pegasus snooping incident as a ''very serious matter'' and demanded an impartial inquiry into it for fixing responsibility.

DES47 UP-VIRUS-LD ENTRY UP: From Aug 1, negative Covid report must for travellers from states with high positivity rate Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday made a negative coronavirus report or vaccination certificate mandatory between Aug 1 and 15 for those entering the state from areas having more than three per cent weekly positivity rate.

DES37 UP-KALYAN SINGH-LD HEALTH Health condition of former UP CM Kalyan Singh not stable: Hospital Lucknow: The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is not stable, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here said on Tuesday.

PB-VIRUS-LD CURBS COVID: Punjab allows reopening of schools for Classes 10 to 12 from Jul 26 Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Tuesday ordered reopening of schools for Classes 10 to 12 from July 26 as it further relaxed Covid curbs.

DES48 PB-CONG-MINISTER Punjab minister says he won't meet Sidhu till he resolves issues with Amarinder Chandigarh: Punjab minister Brahm Mohindra on Tuesday ruled out any personal meeting with newly-appointed state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu till he resolves his issues with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. DES33 DES14 PB-SIDHU Navjot Sidhu pays tributes to Bhagat Singh at his ancestral village Nawanshahr: Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday visited Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh, to pay tributes to the freedom fighter at his memorial here.

DES31 RJ-DOTASRA-PEGASUS Pegasus snooping row: Rajasthan Cong seeks sacking of Shah, probe against Modi Jaipur: The Rajasthan Congress on Tuesday demanded the sacking of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Pegasus snooping row, with party chief Govind Singh Dotasra saying a probe should also be held against PM Narendra Modi.

DES21 RJ-VIOLENCE Rajasthan: Internet services suspended for 24 hrs in three Jhalawar blocks after violence Kota (Raj): Internet services have been suspended for 24 hours in three blocks of Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district following arson and incidents of loot, which took place hours after a scuffle between youths from two different communities, police said.

DEL22 LSQ-UKD-AVALANCHE 80 dead, 204 missing after Feb 7 avalanche in Uttarakhand: Govt informs Lok Sabha New Delhi: As many as 80 bodies were recovered and 204 people continue to be missing following an avalanche that occurred in Rishiganga river in Uttarakhand on February 7, leading to a rise in water level, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

DES43 UKD-LD LEOPARD Leopard shot dead hours after killing woman in U'khand village New Tehri (U'khand): Hours after a leopard claimed its second victim in Durogi village of Uttarakhand's Tehri district in less than a week on Tuesday, it was shot dead by forest department shooters in the evening.

DES58 HR-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Haryana records 36 fresh cases, 3 fatalities Chandigarh: Haryana on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 9,608 while 36 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 7,69,605.

