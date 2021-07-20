These are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL7 VIRUS-CASES Daily COVID-19 tally in India lowest in 125 days New Delhi: India recorded 30,093 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 125 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,11,74,322, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL89 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY 67.6 pc people have COVID antibodies but 40 crore still vulnerable, says govt citing serosurvey; Cases drop to lowest in four months New Delhi: As India reported the lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases in four months, the government on Tuesday said a serosurvey has found that two-thirds of the population aged above six years has SARS-CoV-2 antibodies but stressed that around 40 crore people are still vulnerable to the infection and there is no room for complacency.

DEL81 VIRUS-ALLPARTY Congress skips all party meeting on COVID; TMC, NCP among those present New Delhi: A number of opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, NCP and Samajwadi Party, attended an all-party meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to discuss the government's handling of the COVID-19 situation while the main opposition party Congress skipped it. DEL61 PAR-LD BJP MEET-PM PM asks BJP MPs to effectively counter Oppn's charges on COVID response, vaccines; says Cong in 'coma' New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP MPs to proactively counter the opposition's misleading charges on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic and hit out at the Congress, saying it is in a “coma” and is unable to digest the BJP coming to power.

DEL48 RSQ-VIRUS-OXYGEN No deaths due to lack of oxygen specifically reported by states, UTs during second COVID wave: Centre New Delhi: No deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically reported by states and UTs during the second COVID-19 wave, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

DEL80 PEGASUS-LD-SIBAL Pegasus row: Kapil Sibal demands SC-monitored probe, white paper in Parliament by govt New Delhi: Former IT minister and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal Tuesday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe in the Pegasus snooping matter and a white paper by the government in Parliament explicitly stating whether the Israeli spyware was used by it or not. DEL82 PEGASUS-INDIA-ACTIVISTS Ex-JNU students Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, several activists on Pegasus list, says report New Delhi: The phone numbers of former JNU students Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, Banjyotsana Lahiri and several prominent Indian activists are among those listed as the potential targets of Israeli spyware Pegasus, an international media consortium reported on Tuesday.

DEL69 RSQ-EXCISE-PETROL Excise duty rates on petrol, diesel calibrated to generate resources for infra development: FinMin New Delhi: The excise duty rates on petrol and diesel have been calibrated to generate resources for infrastructure building and other developmental expenditure keeping in view the prevailing fiscal situation, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Tuesday.

DEL70 VIRUS-ICMR-SCHOOLS Once India starts reopening schools, it will be wise to begin with primary section: ICMR chief New Delhi: Once India starts reopening schools, it will be wise to begin with the primary section as children have a lower number of ace receptors to which virus attaches, making them much better at handling viral infections than adults, said ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava on Tuesday.

MDS8 KA-LD YEDIYURAPPA ''I will have to abide by high command's decision'': CM Yediyurappa hints at exit Bengaluru, Jul 20 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is said to have told a delegation of pontiffs from various communities on Tuesday that he will have to abide by the decision of the BJP high command, giving some credence to speculation that a change of leadership is on the cards.

BOM14 MH-2NDLD RAJ KUNDRA Kundra sent in police custody till July 23; cops say he profited from porn films business Mumbai: Businessman Raj Kundra, remanded in police custody till July 23 by a Mumbai court on Tuesday in a porn films case, was involved in making and selling pornographic material and gaining financially from the illegal activity, the crime branch alleged while seeking his remand.

LEGAL DEL84 SC-KERALA 3RDLD RELAXATION SC raps Kerala govt over Bakrid relaxations, says to give in to pressure groups discloses ''sorry state of affairs” New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rapped the Kerala government over relaxations granted for Bakrid in areas with high COVID-19 positivity rate, saying it is “wholly uncalled for”, adding that to give in to pressure groups so that the citizenry of India is laid bare to a nationwide pandemic discloses a “sorry state of affairs.” FOREIGN FGN22: US-FATF-LD PAK Washington: The US has urged Pakistan to continue working with the FATF to ''swiftly complete'' its 27-point action plan by demonstrating that terrorism financing probes and prosecutions target senior leaders and commanders of the UN-designated terror groups.

FGN40: CHINA-US-CYBER-HACKING-LD REAX Beijing: China on Tuesday accused the US of “ganging up” with allies to make groundless allegations against it for carrying out a global cyber hacking campaign and asked Washington not to throw “dirty water” at it with such accusations.

