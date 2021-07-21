U.S. weighs sanctions on Cuban officials over reaction to protests -State Dept
The Biden administration is exploring sanctions on Cuban government officials following Havana's crackdown on protesters in the island nation, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.
"The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control is exploring designating Cuban officials responsible for violence, repression, human rights violations against those peaceful protesters," department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters in a news briefing.
