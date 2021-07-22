Left Menu

BJP welcomes domicile grant to J-K women married outside

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-07-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 00:20 IST
The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Wednesday welcomed the decision of domicile grant to native women married outside the Union Territory.

In a significant move, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday had announced that it would issue a domicile certificate to the husband of a native woman.

''The NC, PDP and the Congress had been selling dreams of all sorts to people of Jammu and Kashmir since the past so many decades,'' J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina said.

''It was ironic to see that secessionist leaders who had married women from outside the country, including Pakistan, had ensured state subject rights and status for them. But daughters of Jammu and Kashmir who were marrying people within India but outside the UT were losing all the rights in J-K,'' he said.

The Union Cabinet in 2020 had approved the Jammu and Kashmir (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020 issued under section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

''We welcome the passage of J-K (adaptation of state laws) second order 2020, which seeks to grant domicile status to husbands of J-K women married outside,'' Raina said.

With the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the idea of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' has been put into play, he said.

''All such anti-women, anti-youth, anti-people laws and arrangements have been put beneath the carpet. The families of women marrying outside have been made eligible for domicile status. This marks another milestone post August 5, 2019 in J-K history and the people of J-K, especially women, are upbeat and in high spirits,'' he said.

Raina expressed his sincerest thanks to the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well the UT dispensation led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

