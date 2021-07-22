Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for third time amid opposition uproar
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the third time on Thursday following sloganeering by opposition members over various issues.
As the House reassembled at 2 PM, Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the Chair, asked the protesting members to go back to their respective seats and engage in discussion.
As they did not relent, the House was adjourned till 4 PM.
Earlier, the House was adjourned till 12 PM and then till 2 PM after Opposition members resorted to sloganeering over a range of issues including demand to rollback three farm fills and the Pegasus snooping controversy.
