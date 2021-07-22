Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION DEL95 PEGASUS-LDALL ROW TMC MP snatches Pegasus statement from minister, tears it in RS; BJP condemns oppn ruckus, dubs reports of surveillance ''fabricated'' New Delhi: A Trinamool Congress(TMC) MP snatched papers from Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday and tore them as the Pegasus snooping row turned ugly even as the BJP dubbed the reports of surveillance as ''concocted, fabricated and evidence-less''.

DEL58 ITX-RAIDS-3RD LD DAINIK BHASKAR IT dept raids Dainik Bhaskar, Bharat Samachar; govt responds to criticism saying ‘no interference’ New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids across several states against prominent media group Dainik Bhaskar as well as Uttar Pradesh-based TV channel Bharat Samachar for alleged tax evasion, drawing a sharp response from several quarters, sources said.

DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Active cases register increase for second day New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 41,383 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,12,57,720, while the active cases registered an increase for the second consecutive day and were recorded at 4,09,394, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL93 PEGASUS-DALAI LAMA Dalai Lama's advisers, NSCN leaders listed as potential targets of Pegasus: Reports New Delhi: Top ring of advisers around the Dalai Lama and several leaders of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) are among those listed as potential targets of Israeli spyware Pegasus, an international media consortium reported on Thursday. DEL79 UNGA-PREZ ELECT-INTERVIEW UN, global community need to speak in one voice in confronting terrorism: UNGA President-elect Shahid New Delhi: In facing the scourge of terrorism, the United Nations and the international community need to start speaking in ''one voice'' and demonstrate a ''visible'' political will by completing the ongoing work relating to dealing with the challenge, President-elect of UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid said on Thursday. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan PAR21 LS-5THLD ADJOURN Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted repeatedly amid opposition uproar; 2 bills introduced New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were repeatedly adjourned on Thursday as opposition members raised slogans and waved placards against the three agriculture laws and the alleged snooping using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

DEL83 MEA-INDIA-AFGHANISTAN India supports Afghanistan in realising its aspirations for peaceful future: MEA New Delhi: Amid growing global concern over the Taliban's rapid advances in Afghanistan, India on Thursday said it supports the government and the people of the country in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future that protects the interests of all sections.

DEL69 DL-FARMERS-LD PROTEST After 8 months at Delhi's border, protesting farmers gather near Parliament New Delhi: After eight months of harsh winters, unforgiving heat, and rains, farmers protesting against the three contentious agri laws on Thursday reached Jantar Mantar, a few metres away from Parliament where the Monsoon Session is underway, unrelenting in their demand that the legislations be scrapped.

DEL27 VIRUS-INSACOG-DELTA Delta variant continues to be dominant lineage in new Covid cases across India: INSACOG New Delhi: The Delta variant of SARS-CoV2 continues to be the dominant lineage for new cases across the country, while the other Variants of Concern (VoC) are at a lower rate and declining, INSACOG, a consortium of government panels involved in the genome-sequencing of the coronavirus, has said. BOM8 MH-PARAM BIR SINGH-LD FIR FIR against IPS officer Param Bir Singh, 5 other cops on charges of extortion Mumbai: Mumbai police have registered an FIR against senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh, five other police personnel and two more persons for allegedly demanding Rs 15 crore from a builder to withdraw cases against him, an official said on Thursday.

BUSINESS DEL88 BIZ-RBI-LD DIGITAL CURRENCY RBI working on digital currency, pilot projects likely in near future: Dy Guv New Delhi: The RBI is working on phased introduction of its own digital currency and is mulling pilot projects in wholesale and retail segments in the near future, Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said on Thursday.

LEGAL LGD19 SC- MAHA-LD MLAS 12 BJP MLAs move SC challenging their suspension from Maha Assembly for one year New Delhi: Twelve BJP MLAs from Maharashtra on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging their one-year suspension from the state Legislative Assembly for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer. LGD10 SC-RIOTS-BAIL Delhi riots: Provisions of law not to be debated in bail matters, says SC New Delhi: Indicating its reluctance to consider the aspect of cancellation of bail granted to three student activists in a case of north-east Delhi riots, the Supreme Court on Thursday also termed as troubling that bail petitions are being argued at length debating the provisons of law.

FOREIGN FGN23 US-INDIA-BUSINESS-REPORT US says India ‘remains challenging place' to do business, urges to minimise bureaucratic hurdles Washington: India “remains a challenging place'' to do business, the US has said, urging it to foster an attractive and reliable investment climate by reducing barriers to investment and minimising the bureaucratic hurdles. By Lalit K Jha PTI TDS TDS

