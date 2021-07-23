Left Menu

PM Modi to share his message on Dhamma Chakra Day on Saturday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 21:57 IST
PM Modi to share his message on Dhamma Chakra Day on Saturday
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his message on Dhamma Chakra Day on Saturday morning.

The Dhamma Chakra day is observed on Asadha Poornima. It is celebrated all over the world to commemorate the first sermon that Gautama Buddha gave to his five ascetic disciples.

''At around 8:30 AM tomorrow, 24th July, will be sharing my message at the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme,'' Modi tweeted.

