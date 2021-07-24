Left Menu

LG must intervene in exceptional circumstances, not in every other matter of city govt: Sisodia

The Delhi lieutenant governor has referred to the Centre the city governments decision to choose lawyers for fighting cases related to the farmers agitation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday and alleged that functioning of the elected AAP dispensation was being obstructed.The Lt Governor L-G is to intervene in issues of the city government only in exceptional circumstances and not in every other matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 18:50 IST
LG must intervene in exceptional circumstances, not in every other matter of city govt: Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi lieutenant governor has referred to the Centre the city government's decision to choose lawyers for fighting cases related to the farmers' agitation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday and alleged that functioning of the elected AAP dispensation was being obstructed.

The Lt Governor (L-G) is to intervene in issues of the city government only in ''exceptional circumstances'' and not in every other matter. Else what is the need of an elected government, he said at an virtual press conference.

On July 19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken a decision that lawyers chosen by the Delhi government will fight cases related to the farmers' agitation against the three contentious agri laws enacted last year.

''But today, the Lt Governor has said that he has referred the matter to the Centre for consideration of the Honorable President. I want to ask what is the interest of the Centre in choosing lawyers? If they have to choose the lawyers also, what is the point of the elected government of Delhi,'' Sisodia said.

The deputy chief minister stated that the Delhi Lt Governor has powers to refer to the Centre decisions of the city government he is not in agreement with. But this applies to only ''exceptional circumstances'' and not ''every other matter'', Sisodia said.

''They are using these powers in nearly every matter,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021