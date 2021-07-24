New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL28 JK-JAWAN-LD BLAST Army jawan dies in mine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch Jammu/Hamirpur: A 27-year-old Army jawan was killed in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.

DES21 PB-SIDHU Victory of farmers protesting farm laws top priority: Sidhu Chandigarh: Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said for him the ''victory'' of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha is a top priority and he will go ''barefoot'' to meet farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws whenever they call him.

DES33 PB-SIDHU-FARMERS Farmers show black flags to Sidhu Rupnagar: A group of farmers on Saturday showed black flags to newly appointed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu when he arrived here to pay obeisance at a gurdwara.

DES23 RJ-CABINET REJIG Cong-ruled Rajasthan Cabinet expansion likely next week: Party sources Jaipur: The Congress-ruled Rajasthan is likely to see Cabinet expansion and political appointments next week, party sources said on Friday.

DES27 RJ-DOTASRA CM to decide on reopening of schools: Dotasra Jaipur: Rajasthan minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday said CM Ashok Gehlot will take the final call on the reopening of schools, two days after he tweeted that the schools will open from August 2.

DES28 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan reports 27 new Covid cases, no deaths Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 27 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while no deaths due to the infection took place in the state, according to an official report here.

DES3 UP-KALYAN SINGH-HEALTH Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's health condition remains critical: Hospital Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh continues to be on life support and there is no change in his health condition, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) said on Saturday.

DES30 UP-VIRUS-CASES One death, 42 fresh virus case in UP Lucknow: One person died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 42 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to, 17,08, 152, according to a statement.

DES35 UKD-VARSITY-INQUIRY Inquiry ordered into irregularities in admissions at Sridev Suman University Dehradun: Uttarakhand government on Saturday ordered an inquiry into allegations that some private colleges under Sridev Suman University admitted students far more than the available number of seats.

DES14 HR-DA-EMPLOYEES Haryana govt increases dearness allowance from 17 pc to 28 pc Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced to increase the rate of dearness allowance from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

