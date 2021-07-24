Left Menu

Maha: OBC groups hold protest meet in Latur, leaders call for unity

A protest event was organized by various groups in Latur on Saturday seeking reinstatement of OBC quota in local civic bodies, which was recently struck down by the Supreme Court.Maharashtra ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Vijay Wadettiwar, BJP leader Pankaja Munde and others addressed the protest event, held in a hall here, online and exhorted participants to unite to fight for their rights.The OBC quota in local bodies was cancelled because empirical data was not submitted.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 24-07-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 20:34 IST
Maha: OBC groups hold protest meet in Latur, leaders call for unity
  • Country:
  • India

A protest event was organized by various groups in Latur on Saturday seeking reinstatement of OBC quota in local civic bodies, which was recently struck down by the Supreme Court.

Maharashtra ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Vijay Wadettiwar, BJP leader Pankaja Munde and others addressed the protest event, held in a hall here, online and exhorted participants to unite to fight for their rights.

''The OBC quota in local bodies was cancelled because empirical data was not submitted. The state government has established a commission and collection of this data was underway for submission in court,'' Bhujbal said.

Wadettiwar said the OBC and VJNT communities wanted quota but not by snatching the rights of others. He said several castes make up the OBC category and they must all unite to ensure their demands are met.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021