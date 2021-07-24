Left Menu

Catholic priest arrested for 'disparaging' remarks against PM, HM

PTI | Tirunelveli | Updated: 24-07-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 22:07 IST
Catholic priest arrested for 'disparaging' remarks against PM, HM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tirunelveli, July 24 (PTI): A Catholic priest has been arrested in Kanyakumari district for his alleged disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and 'Bharat Mata.' Father George Ponnaiah reportedly made the remarks at a meeting at Arumanai town recently.

A video of his speech went viral on social media, following which leaders of various Hindu outfits and BJP lodged a complaint against him and he was arrested.

He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, police said.

Meanwhile, scores of BJP workers, led by the party's state treasurer SR Sekar, staged a demonstration in Coimbatore, demanding that the priest be detained under the Goondas Act for his remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021