Kargil Vijay Diwas: VP Naidu pays tribute to war heroes

In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 08:42 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tributes to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War, recalling their valour and sacrifice.

In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil. It was named 'Operation Vijay' (victory).

''On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I join the nation in remembering our armed forces' saga of valour & gallantry. I salute the heroes of the Kargil war & Operation Vijay and pay my respectful homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

''The nation will remain forever grateful to them & their families,'' the vice president said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

