Former Maha Congress MLA Manikrao Jagtap dies
Former Maharashtra Congress MLA Manikrao Jagtap died here on Monday after a brief illness, party sources said. He was 54.
Jagtap, who served as vice president of the state Congress unit, had undergone treatment for COVID-19 at a city hospital for nearly two months, the sources said.
