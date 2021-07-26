Left Menu

I have decided to resign: BS Yediyurappa

Ending months of speculation, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced his decision of stepping down from the position.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-07-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 12:26 IST
I have decided to resign: BS Yediyurappa
BS Yediyurappa [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ending months of speculation, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced his decision of stepping down from the position. His announcement came at a special event organised to present the government's report card on the occasion of the completion of two years of the BJP-led state government in the current term, at Vidhana Soudha.

"I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch," said Yediyurappa today. Meanwhile, the names of several leaders have been doing the rounds for the key post.

The Panchamasali Lingayat community has been demanding the chief ministerial post for several months. BJP leaders from the community including Basangouda Ramangouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad and Murugesh Nirani are believed to be the front runners in the race. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai's name is also being mentioned. Former union minister DV Sadananda Gowda and BJP general secretary CT Ravi could also be the next chief minister if the party high command gives priority to the Gowda community. Also, R Ashok and CN Ashwathnarayan are the other popular figures from the community.

Several conventions and meetings are being held in Bengaluru and other places of Karnataka in different mutts to ensure Yediyurappa stays as the chief minister. On Sunday, seers of different Lingayat mutts held a convention in Bengaluru's Palace Grounds and extended their support to Yediyurappa.

Earlier, on Thursday, speaking to media persons, Chief Minister Yediyurappa made it clear that the final decision will be taken by the BJP high command. "I will obey the suggestions given by them and I am no way concerned about the next chief minister, whether he comes from the Dalit community or any other community. I will accept the decision." Last month, some BJP MLAs had demanded that Yediyurappa must step down as chief minister. State Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara in a statement had said that instead of the Chief Minister, his son has been ruling and controlling the Ministries of Karnataka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021