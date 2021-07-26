Rajya Sabha pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives in Kargil

The Rajya Sabha on Monday paid glowing tributes to Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan, with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu saying the unparalleled valour and gallantry of the country's troops in defeating the enemy will inspire generations.

When the House met for the day, Naidu mentioned that July 26 is the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

''On this day in 1999, our brave and fearless soldiers defeated the enemy forces who had occupied our territories and retrieved Kargil heights resulting in a momentous victory for our country,'' he said.

''The display of exemplary courage, selfless dedication and unflinching determination towards the mission by our soldiers in treacherous terrain and inclement weather will remain etched in our memory forever.

''The saga of their unparalleled valour and gallantry will continue to inspire generations after generations to dedicate themselves to the cause of the nation,'' he said.

Further, Naidu lauded the ''indomitable spirit and supreme sacrifices'' of the brave soldiers.

Members rose in their places and observed silence as a mark of respect to the memory of all the soldiers who laid down their lives in the war.

Rajya Sabha also congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal in the women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

''With her spectacular performance, Mirabai Chanu not only opened the medal tally for the country in this Olympics but also ended a long wait of 21 years for a medal in a weightlifting event at the Olympics,'' Naidu said amid thumping of desks by MPs.

He described Chanu as an ''epitome of hard work, grit and determination'' whose achievement will boost the morale of Indian sportspersons in the Olympic Games.

''I wish Mirabai Chanu success in her future endeavours and hope that she will continue to bring many more laurels to the country,'' he said.

