Left Menu

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

In an indictment unsealed last week, federal prosecutors accused three people - Barrack, his former employee Matthew Grimes, and an Emirati businessman - of failing to register as lobbyists, and using their influence to advance the UAE's foreign policy in the United States. Grimes pleaded not guilty on Monday to conspiracy and illegal lobbying charges, and was released on $5 million bond.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 00:07 IST
Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sanket Bulsara in Brooklyn.

The charges against Barrack, 74, included secretly lobbying the Trump administration for the UAE between 2016 and 2018, and lying to investigators about dealings with the Middle Eastern country. Barrack, who chaired Trump's 2017 inaugural fund and was a frequent guest at the White House, was released last week on $250 million bond, secured by $5 million in cash as well as several properties and stock valued at $150 million.

Bulsara said Barrack may live at his home in Aspen, Colorado while awaiting trial. The next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2 before U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan. In an indictment unsealed last week, federal prosecutors accused three people - Barrack, his former employee Matthew Grimes, and an Emirati businessman - of failing to register as lobbyists, and using their influence to advance the UAE's foreign policy in the United States.

Grimes pleaded not guilty on Monday to conspiracy and illegal lobbying charges, and was released on $5 million bond. The third defendant is at large.

Barrack founded the digital infrastructure-focused private equity firm DigitalBridge Group Inc, known as Colony Capital Inc before a rebranding announced in June. His blank-check acquisition firm Falcon Peak Acquisition Corp withdrew an initial public offering registration on Friday after the charges were unsealed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021