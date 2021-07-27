Left Menu

Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

Amid the uproar by the Opposition, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 11:40 IST
Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
Visual from Rajya Sabha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the uproar by the Opposition, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday. Soon after starting the business on the sixth day of the Monsoon session, the Opposition parties started sloganeering over the 'Pegasus Project' media report issue.

On Monday, the Upper House saw five adjournments as the government sought to push its legislative agenda. The House was adjourned till 12 noon, 2 pm, by 3 pm, 4 pm and 5 pm. Both Houses of Parliament have been witnessing protests from opposition parties over their demands since the start of the monsoon session last week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021