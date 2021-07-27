Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
Amid the uproar by the Opposition, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday.
- Country:
- India
Amid the uproar by the Opposition, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday. Soon after starting the business on the sixth day of the Monsoon session, the Opposition parties started sloganeering over the 'Pegasus Project' media report issue.
On Monday, the Upper House saw five adjournments as the government sought to push its legislative agenda. The House was adjourned till 12 noon, 2 pm, by 3 pm, 4 pm and 5 pm. Both Houses of Parliament have been witnessing protests from opposition parties over their demands since the start of the monsoon session last week. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Monsoon
- House
- Upper House
- Rajya Sabha
- Parliament
ALSO READ
Handful of cities driving urban greenhouse gas emissions - study
Delhi BJP workers try to cut water supply to Satyendar Jain's house, face water cannons
Nepal's Supreme Court reinstates dissolved House of Representatives for a second time in nearly five months.
Majority of MPs have taken at least one dose of vaccine; all Covid-related norms will be followed during Monsoon Session: LS Speaker Om Birla.
All Covid protocols will be followed during Monsoon Session; 323 MPs fully vaccinated: Birla