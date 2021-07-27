Chhattisgarh health minister walks out of Assembly over issue of Cong MLA's allegations against him

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo walked out from the state Assembly on Tuesday after saying he will not attend the House proceedings until the state government gives a clear reply over allegations made against him by a Congress MLA. Brihaspati Singh, the ruling party MLA from Ramanujganj, on Sunday alleged his convoy was attacked in Surguja district at the behest of Singh Deo on Saturday evening because the former had praised Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, amid talks about a purported formula for sharing of the CM's post. The MLA had also alleged threat to his life from the minister. Singh Deo, who represents Surguja constituency, however, had said people in his area and in the state know about him very well as his image is in the public domain, and he has nothing more to say on the issue. On the first day of the state Assembly's monsoon session on Monday, the opposition BJP termed the MLA's allegation as ''serious'' and demanded a probe into it by a House panel. On Tuesday, state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu made a statement in the House in connection with the alleged road rage incident involving Singh's convoy on July 24. Dissatisfied with his reply, BJP legislators, including Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik, said Sahu's statement did not have any reference to the allegations made by the Congress MLA against the health minister, and the two leaders should be asked to speak in the House on the matter. Subsequently, Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant said since he had not received any complaint either from the Congress MLA or the health minister, on what basis could he ask them to speak on the matter. Amid chaos over the issue, Singh Deo stood up and said, “Now, it's enough. I am also a human being. Everybody knows about my image.” Referring to the Assembly Speaker, the minister said, “On your direction yesterday, the chief minister had called us in his chamber and a discussion took place (on the alleged rift)...even after that, such a limited statement (from home minister) was made before the House.'' “I don't believe I am in a position that I can attend the House till the government presents a clear reply on the issue…I don't consider myself eligible to participate in the proceedings of this House till the time the government does not put a clear reply in this context,” he said. Singh Deo then left the Assembly premises and refused to speak to mediapersons.

