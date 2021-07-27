Left Menu

Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 pm

Amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition MPs, Lok Sabha on Tuesday was adjourned till 4 pm.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:01 IST
Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 pm
Visuals from Lok Sabha. Image Credit: ANI
Amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition MPs, Lok Sabha on Tuesday was adjourned till 4 pm. The Lower House witnessed several adjournments earlier today.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 4 pm as MPs continued to raise slogans. Soon after starting the business on the sixth day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, the Opposition parties started sloganeering over the 'Pegasus Project' media report issue.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday raised concerns about the continuous disruptions of the House. Addressing the House, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "I am concerned about the media reports that some sections of the House are determined not to allow the House to function for the remainder of the session. Parliament is meant for making laws and to discuss public issues."

"Leaders of parties have voiced their concerns to me over the ongoing sorry state of affairs and for being deprived of raising issues of public concerns. I appeal to all of you to rethink this attitude," added Naidu. Both Houses of Parliament have been witnessing protests from the Opposition parties over their demands since the start of the Monsoon Session last week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

