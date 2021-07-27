Left Menu

Centre issued advisory to check illegal influx from Myanmar: MoS Home

MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha over the illegal influx of Myanmar nationals into India, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said the Centre has issued an advisory to the governments of Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland on March 10 to take action as per law to check influx from Myanmar into the country. He also informed that the state governments/ UT administrations have been taking actions against illegal immigrants under the relevant provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act 1920 and the Foreigners Act 1946.

The MoS was responding to a question by DMK's SR Parthiban and Congress Ravneet Singh Bittu. "The Central government has issued instructions from time to time to all states and UTs regarding the identification of the illegal migrants and their deportation from India. Consolidated instructions regarding issues overstay and illegal migration of foreign national has also been issued on March 30," the reply said. (ANI)

