Assam-Mizoram border violence: Cong MP says Assam CM should give up charge of home ministry

Congress MP Abdul Khaleque on Tuesday attacked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the violence at the Assam-Mizoram border, saying this was his failure and he should give up the home portfolio.At least six persons were killed and 60 others, including an SP, injured in a bloody clash between the police forces of the two states along the Assam-Mizoram border on Monday.Speaking with reporters here, Khaleque, who is an MP from Assams Barpeta, said state police personnel had lost their lives and this incident is a failure of the chief minister.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 21:40 IST
Congress MP Abdul Khaleque on Tuesday attacked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the violence at the Assam-Mizoram border, saying this was his ''failure'' and he should give up the home portfolio.

At least six persons were killed and 60 others, including an SP, injured in a bloody clash between the police forces of the two states along the Assam-Mizoram border on Monday.

Speaking with reporters here, Khaleque, who is an MP from Assam's Barpeta, said state police personnel had lost their lives and this incident is a ''failure'' of the chief minister. ''If he had focused on governance instead of polarising the society, this sad incident would not have happened. The chief minister should take moral responsibility and should give up the charge of the home ministry,'' the Congress MP said.

Assam's Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164-km border with Mizoram's three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.

Following a territorial dispute, there were clashes along the inter-state border also in August 2020 and February this year.

