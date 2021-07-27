Basavaraj Bommai to be latest in father-son duo club to occupy CM’s chair

When Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as Karnataka chief minister, he will be the latest in the father-son duos to occupy the CM’s post.

His father Somappa Rayappa Bommai was the state chief minister during 1988–1989.

Another father-son duo from Karnataka had also occupied the CM’s post. H D Deve Gowda was chief minister from December 1994 to May 1996 and later became the prime minister (June 1996 to April 1997). His son H D Kumaraswamy was CM across two terms.

In Tamil Nadu, DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi held the chief ministership across five terms between 1969 and 2011. His son Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is the present CM, having led the party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls this year.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is occupying the state’s top post once held by his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy. YS Rajasekhara Reddy held the post across two terms, from 2004-2009. Jagan Mohan Reddy became the CM in May 2019.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s father Biju Patnaik was also a chief minister of that state. Biju Patnaik held the state’s top job twice, from 1961-1963 and 1990-95. Naveen Patnaik has been in office since 2000, across five terms as CM.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu’s father Dorji Khandu, who died in a helicopter crash in 2011, was also the chief minister.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren’s father Shibu Soren was also the state’s chief minister. Shibu Soren was the chief minister for three terms while Hemant Soren, a second-term CM, began his current stint in December 2019.

Members of three generations of the Abdullah family have been Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers: Sheikh Abdullah, his son Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah.

Following are the other father-son duos who became chief ministers.

Uttar Pradesh: Mulayam Singh Yadav and son Akhilesh Yadav. In the country’ most populous state, Mulayam Singh Yadav was in CM’s chair across three terms while Akhilesh was in office for a single term, during 2012-17.

Uttarakhand: Vijay Bahuguna, whose father Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Haryana: Devi Lal and his son Om Prakash Chautala Maharashtra: Shankarrao Chavan and his son Ashok Chavan.

There is also a father-daughter duo to occupy the chief minister’s chair. Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and his daughter Mehbooba Mufti were Kashmir chief ministers.

Andhra Pradesh saw N T Rama Rao and his son-in-law N Chandrababu Naidu occupying the CM’s chair.

There have also been father-son duos where the father was the chief minister and the son became a deputy chief minister.

Such was the case in Bihar where Lalu Prasad Yadav was the CM and his son Tejaswi Yadav later became the Deputy CM.

In Punjab, Prakash Singh Badal was the CM and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal became the Deputy CM.

