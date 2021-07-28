Deeply saddened by death of many people due to cloudburst in J-K: Prez Kovind
A joint rescue operation by the police, the Army and the State Disaster Response Force SDRF is underway, they said.Deeply saddened by the death of many people due to cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar.
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he was deeply saddened by the death of many people due to a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.
He also wished authorities success in the relief and rescue operations that are currently underway.
At least five people were killed and 12 injured after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst swept away houses in Kishtwar's Honzar village early this morning, officials said.
Over 25 people are reported missing. A joint rescue operation by the police, the Army, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is underway, they said.
''Deeply saddened by the death of many people due to cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. I wish success in the ongoing relief and rescue operations for the missing people and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,'' Kovind said in a tweet in Hindi.
Most parts of the Jammu region have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days. With the prediction of more rains till July-end, authorities in Kishtwar have already asked people living along water bodies and slide-prone areas to remain vigilant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kishtwar
- Kashmir
- State Disaster Response Force
- Jammu
- Kovind
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Army
- Hindi
ALSO READ
President Ram Nath Kovind, cricket fraternity pay tribute to 1983 WC hero Yashpal Sharma
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan calls on President Kovind
Class 10 students protest in Jammu for mass promotion
BSF personnel open fire at flying object spotted near border in Jammu
Roshni scam: CBI searches premises of 3 IAS officers, others in Jammu, Srinagar