Tunisian judiciary investigating Ennahda, two other parties - judicial source

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 28-07-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 14:26 IST
  Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's judiciary has opened an investigation into three political parties, including Ennahda and Heart of Tunisia, on suspicion of receiving foreign funds during the 2019 election campaign, a judicial source told Reuters.

The investigation was opened on July 14, before President Kais Saied seized emergency powers, dismissing the premier and freezing parliament in a move that both those parties have branded as a coup.

