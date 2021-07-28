Tunisian judiciary investigating Ennahda, two other parties - judicial source

Tunisia's judiciary has opened an investigation into three political parties, including Ennahda and Heart of Tunisia, on suspicion of receiving foreign funds during the 2019 election campaign, a judicial source told Reuters.

The investigation was opened on July 14, before President Kais Saied seized emergency powers, dismissing the premier and freezing parliament in a move that both those parties have branded as a coup.

