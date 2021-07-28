Mamata calls on Sonia
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 17:51 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Wednesday as part of her series of outreach meetings in the national capital.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting at 10, Janpath, the residence of Sonia Gandhi.
Advertisement
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo has been reaching out to various opposition leaders in a bid to bring together the non-BJP forces ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prashant Kishor meets Rahul Gandhi amid Congress efforts to end rift in Punjab unit
Prashant Kishor meets Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi meets Prashant Kishor ahead of likely rejig in Punjab
Govt weakening country: Rahul Gandhi
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari moves SC for transfer of CM Mamata Banerjee’s plea outside WB