Constable murdered in UP's Bhadohi

A constable was killed by two brothers at Sarpatha village in the Gyanpur area here, police said on Wednesday. Phool Chandra Mishra 58, posted in Jaunpur, had come here with two others--Anil Singh and Mrityunjay Mishra. An FIR has been lodged in this connection by victims daughter Neetu Mishra against Vipin and Rahul, police said.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:48 IST
Constable murdered in UP's Bhadohi
A constable was killed by two brothers at Sarpatha village in the Gyanpur area here, police said on Wednesday. Phool Chandra Mishra (58), posted in Jaunpur, had come here with two others--Anil Singh and Mrityunjay Mishra. He reached the village on Monday night in support of Kailash Dubey, who had a land dispute with his brother Balkesh. Mishra misbehaved with women in Balkesh's house and was in an inebriated state, the accused’s family alleged. To resist him, Balkesh's sons Vipin and Rahul hit him on his head, injuring him seriously. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment on Wednesday, police said. An FIR has been lodged in this connection by victim's daughter Neetu Mishra against Vipin and Rahul, police said. Police are trying to arrest the accused who are absconding. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

