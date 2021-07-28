Left Menu

Haasan demands withdrawal of Draft Cinematograph Bill

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-07-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 22:07 IST
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said he had submitted before a Parliamentary panel in detail, the ''dangerous aspects'' of the Draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which ''strangles the voice of freedom of expression.'' The actor, also founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) political party, had appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology chaired by senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday.

He also wanted the Centre to immediately withdraw the draft bill.

''I recorded in detail the dangerous aspects in the draft Cinematograph Amendment bill, which strangles the voice of freedom of expression,'' he said in a tweet in Tamil.

Haasan and Censor Board chairman Prasoon Joshi had on Tuesday appeared before the panel reviewing the functioning of the board.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has also opposed the draft bill.

