Haasan demands withdrawal of Draft Cinematograph Bill
- Country:
- India
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said he had submitted before a Parliamentary panel in detail, the ''dangerous aspects'' of the Draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which ''strangles the voice of freedom of expression.'' The actor, also founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) political party, had appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology chaired by senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday.
He also wanted the Centre to immediately withdraw the draft bill.
''I recorded in detail the dangerous aspects in the draft Cinematograph Amendment bill, which strangles the voice of freedom of expression,'' he said in a tweet in Tamil.
Haasan and Censor Board chairman Prasoon Joshi had on Tuesday appeared before the panel reviewing the functioning of the board.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has also opposed the draft bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi to interact with CMs of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala on July 16 to discuss COVID-19 situation.
Nearly 73.4 pc of new COVID-19 cases reported so far in July from Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: Govt.
Tamil Nadu health minister meets Union education minister, discusses NEET issues
TCG group to set up petrochemicals project in Tamil Nadu
80% new Covid cases last week, 84% deaths in these states: PM at meeting with CMs of AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha.