Centre not allowing Opposition to discuss issues of national importance in Parliament, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Amid adjournments in both houses of Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the Centre is not allowing the Opposition to discuss the issues of national importance. Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP said the Opposition should be allowed to talk about inflation, farmers and the alleged Pegasus snooping issue.

"The foundation of our democracy is that the Parliamentarians being the voice of the people discuss the issues of national importance. Modi government is not allowing the opposition to do this work. Don't waste more time of Parliament - allow us to talk about inflation, farmers and #Pegasus!," said Rahul Gandhi in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi. The monsoon session of the Parliament, which started on July 19, witnessed adjournments almost every day over several issues.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu raised concerns about the continuous disruptions of the House. Addressing the House, Naidu had said, "I am concerned about the media reports that some sections of the House are determined not to allow the House to function for the remainder of the session. Parliament is meant for making laws and to discuss public issues."

"Leaders of parties have voiced their concerns to me over the ongoing sorry state of affairs and for being deprived of raising issues of public concerns. I appeal to all of you to rethink this attitude," he added. (ANI)

