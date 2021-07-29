Go among people, BJP workers told

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday exhorted BJP workers to strengthen the party up to the booth level in view of the upcoming Assembly elections and asked them to go among people to resolve their problems.

The chief minister, who arrived here on Thursday morning, met party office-bearers and workers. There is very less time left for the Assembly elections, for which preparations should be started from now, the CM said, according to a BJP spokesman. The CM told them to go among people and know about their problems. Asking BJP workers to strengthen the organisation up to the booth level, he said they should motivate people to follow the COVID-19 protocol and go for vaccination.

During the meeting, MP Satyapal Singh sought approval of several development proposals for Baghpat and the CM assured him that all demands will be considered, the spokesman said, adding that Adityanath said the work on a medical college in Baghpat will start in December.

The workers were also told to take government schemes to people.

During the visit, there was a slight tussle between police and RLD workers who wanted to meet the CM but due to security reasons, they were not allowed. Earlier, the CM held a meeting with senior officials of the district and reviewed the progress on various schemes. He directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to deal the suspected third coronavirus wave.

