Biden seeks to extend protections from eviction amid COVID-19 spike
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 20:27 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden asked Congress on Thursday to extend the eviction moratorium to protect renters and their families amid a deadly rise in coronavirus infections, the White House said on Thursday.
Biden also asked the departments of Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, and Veterans Affairs to extend their respective eviction bans through the end of September, it said, to protect Americans living in federally insured, single-family properties.
