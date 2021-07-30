Left Menu

Biden to call on federal workers to get vaccinated or wear masks -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2021 01:38 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 01:38 IST
President Joe Biden on Thursday will ask every federal employee and onsite contractor to attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status and wear masks, physically distance and undergo regular testing if they are not vaccinated, the White House said.

In addition to the new requirement for federal workers, Biden will direct the Defense Department to consider how and when it will begin requiring servicemembers to get vaccinated as the virulent Delta variant of the coronavirus blazes through parts of the United States and immunizations lag.

