Left Menu

Shah has asked me to ensure good governance: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked him to ensure good governance in the state.He Shah asked me to give good governance in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 14:56 IST
Shah has asked me to ensure good governance: Karnataka CM
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked him to ensure ''good governance'' in the state.

''He (Shah) asked me to give good governance in the state. I assured him that whatever faith you have reposed in me, I will do,'' the newly-appointed chief minister told PTI after meeting the home minister here.

Bommai is on his first visit to Delhi after becoming chief minister. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence later in the day.

Apart from Shah, the BJP leader also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party in Karnataka on Tuesday following B S Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021