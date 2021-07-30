Shah has asked me to ensure good governance: Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked him to ensure good governance in the state.He Shah asked me to give good governance in the state.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked him to ensure ''good governance'' in the state.
''He (Shah) asked me to give good governance in the state. I assured him that whatever faith you have reposed in me, I will do,'' the newly-appointed chief minister told PTI after meeting the home minister here.
Bommai is on his first visit to Delhi after becoming chief minister. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence later in the day.
Apart from Shah, the BJP leader also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party in Karnataka on Tuesday following B S Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.
