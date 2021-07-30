Left Menu

Delhi assembly passes GST Amendment Bill amid opposition from BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 14:57 IST
The Delhi assembly on Friday passed the 'Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021' on the second day of the Monsoon session amid opposition from the BJP over its introduction and passage on the same day.

The bill is about 15 new amendments to the Delhi GST Act. These changes will help smoothen the working of traders, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while introducing it.

“GST is a new law; it has come to our notice that some people have been evading tax. So, some amendments are aimed at plugging tax evasion,” he said.

Sisodia said one of the amendments does away with the need for a mandatory audit of registered traders with a turnover of 1.5 crore and above.

As the bill was being introduced, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta objected to the government bringing the bill, discussing it and passing it the same day. PTI GVS RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

