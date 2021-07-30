New Karnataka CM Bommai meets PM
Assured full support for the development of Karnataka. Earlier in the day, Bommai called on Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.He also hosted a lunch for MPs from the state at Hotel Ashoka here.Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following B S Yediyurappas resignation, took oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.
New Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday and held talks for nearly an hour.
Bommai, who is on his first visit to Delhi after becoming the chief minister, met Modi at his residence here.
Tweeting about the meeting, Modi said, ''Met CM of Karnataka Shri @BSBommai ji today. Conveyed best wishes as he begins a new journey for Karnataka's progress. Assured full support for the development of Karnataka.'' Earlier in the day, Bommai called on Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
He also hosted a lunch for MPs from the state at Hotel Ashoka here.
Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following B S Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.
