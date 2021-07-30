Left Menu

Delhi Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to give Bharat Ratna to 'Bharatiya' doctor

Speaking on it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that doctors served patients when their own families did not want to touch them.The Delhi government has decided we will recommend names of only doctors and paramedic staff for Padma Awards.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:10 IST
Delhi Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to give Bharat Ratna to 'Bharatiya' doctor
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution recommending that Bharat Ratna be conferred on doctors of the country collectively.

The resolution also recommended that the city government nominate the names of only doctors and paramedical staff for the Padma Awards.

Opposition BJP supported the resolution but demanded that other 'corona (Covid) warriors' such as sanitation workers, teachers and policemen, be nominated for this award.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj introduced the resolution on the second and the last day of the Monsoon Session. Speaking on it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that doctors served patients when their own families did not want to touch them.

''The Delhi government has decided we will recommend names of only doctors and paramedic staff for Padma Awards. We have to recommend these names by September 15,'' he said.

The city government made an announcement in this regard on July 27 and it has already received 2,100 nominations so far, Kejriwal said.

''We urge the Centre to give Padma Awards to all such doctors across the country and we also demand that Bharat Ratna be given collectively to Bahartiya (Indian) doctors,'' the chief minister said.

'Bharatiya Doctor' would be a collective term for all doctors, paramedics, nurses, ward boys and other medical staff that served people during the pandemic, Kejriwal said.

''Our doctors and paramedic staff put their lives on stake to serve the nation. Some doctors could not visit their homes for around six months and served humanity without caring for their families and themselves,'' he said. In such a time, it is the duty of the entire society to give the utmost respect to the medical community, the chief minister said.

''When Covid started, we made lodging arrangements for doctors in five-star hotels. We had also decided that all coronavirus-related orders will be passed in consultation with doctors. We received complete support from all hospitals and the medical fraternity,'' he said.

The Delhi government had announced to provide Rs 1 cr to families of doctors who lost their life on duty due to the coronavirus and this uplifted their morale. Perhaps, it is the only such government in the entire world that made such a provision, the chief minister said.

''We have given Rs 1 crore ex-gratia in many cases. I personally went to give this money to these families,'' he said. PTI GVS ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021