Rahul Gandhi gets first COVID-19 vaccine dose: Sources

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was administered his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, according to sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 10:35 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was administered his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, according to sources. Party sources informed ANI on Friday evening, "Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had taken his COVID-19 vaccination on July 28. Hence, he did not attend the House on July 29 and July 30."

Rahul Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20 following which his vaccination got delayed. In a tweet on April 20 this year, he said, "After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID. All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe." Earlier, on June 17, party sources had informed that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had taken both COVID-19 vaccine doses with required time intervals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

