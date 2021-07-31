Lalan Singh replaces R C P Singh as JD(U) president
31-07-2021
JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan, better known as Lalan Singh, was on Saturday chosen as its national president at the party's national executive meeting here, sources said.
Singh replaces R C P Singh, who offered to step down as he has been inducted as a Cabinet minister in the Modi government. Lalan Singh, a Bhumihar MP from Munger Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, has long been a close confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the main face of his party.
