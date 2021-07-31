UK prime minister Johnson and wife expecting another baby -media
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are expecting a second baby, British media reported on Saturday.
Their first child, Wilfred, was born in April last year.
Newspapers said Carrie told friends in a post on social media app Instagram that she felt "incredibly blessed" to be pregnant again.
