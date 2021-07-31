Left Menu

UK prime minister Johnson and wife expecting another baby -media

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:35 IST
UK prime minister Johnson and wife expecting another baby -media
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are expecting a second baby, British media reported on Saturday.

Their first child, Wilfred, was born in April last year.

Newspapers said Carrie told friends in a post on social media app Instagram that she felt "incredibly blessed" to be pregnant again.

