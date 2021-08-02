Left Menu

CPI-M's Elamaram Kareem gives suspension notice in RS to discuss Pegasus issue

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Elamaram Kareem on Monday gave suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' issue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 10:37 IST
Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Elamaram Kareem (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Elamaram Kareem on Monday gave suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' issue. Last month, CPI-M leader and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas said snooping on activists, politicians, journalists, and Constitutional functionaries by the Israeli spyware Pegasus is a violation of fundamental rights while alleging that the government has not cared to investigate the issue.

Brittas has approached the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into reports of the government using Israeli software Pegasus to spy on politicians, activists, and journalists. The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation. The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)

